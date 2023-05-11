Primark AFI Cotroceni to open on 20th of June

Primark, the international fashion retailer, has today announced the opening date of its second store in Romania. The much-anticipated store, located in AFI Cotroceni, Bucharest will open to customers at 10.00am on Tuesday 20th June, just in time for the start of the summer holiday season. This opening comes just six months after the brand entered Romania with its first store in ParkLake Shopping Centre. It marks an important moment for Primark as the retailer continues its ambitious expansion plans in Central and Eastern Europe, alongside other key markets of Poland, Czech Republic, Slovenia and soon to be launched Slovakia.

The new store will create over 250 jobs for the local economy in Bucharest, with several part-time and full-time retail opportunities still open, including retail assistant roles as well as other managerial positions.

Primark AFI Cotroceni will span 3,200 square meters on the first floor of the shopping centre and will bring customers Primark’s unique formula of the latest trends and everyday essentials at great value prices. Shoppers will find the latest summer collections, including swimwear, beachwear, and dresses as well as many more products across womenswear, menswear, kidswear, homeware, beauty and accessories. The store will also feature Primark’s ever-growing Primark Cares label. Already, 50% of Primark’s clothes are made using recycled or more sustainably sourced materials, as part of the retailer’s ambition to make more sustainable fashion affordable for everyone.

Primark has appointed Cătălina Gnevnoi as the manager of its AFI Cotroceni store. Having extensive experience in fashion retail, she will coordinate the overall store logistics and retail assistant teams to create the best possible shopping experience for customers.

Maciej Podwojski, Head of Primark CEE said: “We are delighted to add a new Primark store to Bucharest’s fashion map. This is a highly anticipated opening following the fantastic response we have had from customers to our first opening six months ago. We are really excited to open our doors next month and get to know our new AFI Cotroceni customers. With it’s everyday essentials or summer fashion trends, we know they will love our offering.”

Sorin Scîntei, General Director of AFI Cotroceni added: “The opening of Primark’s store in AFI Cotroceni is an important strategic step in consolidating the portfolio of brands and offering a good mix of products to our customers. Primark offers a complete shopping experience, and the store will certainly represent a destination for brand lovers.”