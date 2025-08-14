Rituals Cosmetics opens its first store in Brasov

Rituals Cosmetics continues its expansion in Romania with the opening of its first store in Brașov, located in Coresi Shopping Resort. On Wednesday, August 20, from 10:00 a.m., the people of Brașov are invited to step into the Rituals sensory universe and explore collections inspired by ancient traditions, in a space designed for relaxation and inspiration.

Gifts and special offers for visitors

To mark the opening, the first 50 customers will receive a special gift including a travel-size shower foam and a mini body cream, regardless of the value of their purchase. In addition, for 10 days, the standard shower foam will be available at the promotional price of 40 lei, the perfect opportunity to enjoy one of Rituals’ most loved products. Customers spending a minimum of 220 lei will also receive a mini set of fragrance sticks, ideal for adding a touch of refinement and harmony to their home.

Dorota Prat-Carrabin, Managing Director CEE at Rituals, says:“Brașov is a vibrant city and the opening of this store marks an important step in our mission to bring the Rituals experience closer to people. This is already the third city in Romania where we are present, and in less than a year we have built a solid network, responding to the growing desire for products that inspire balance, beauty, and moments of genuine indulgence. We are delighted to become part of the lives of Brașov residents and to offer them a space where every visit becomes an experience of relaxation and discovery.”

In the new Coresi Shopping Resort location, customers can explore body and skincare collections, home fragrances, and gift sets, benefit from exclusive offers, and experience first-hand the textures, scents, and pampering rituals. In doing so, they can discover the Rituals philosophy: turning everyday routines into moments of indulgence and inner harmony.