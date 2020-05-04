Robot processing applications for deferral of bank loans designed by Romanian start-up, UiPath Gold partner

Future WorkForce start-up launches a solution that takes over payment deferral applications submitted to banks, assess them and then integrates all the details for faster and more efficient processing by the back-office employees of these institutions. The robot processes applications submitted by persons and companies that are in one of the situations stipulated by OUG 37/2020.

The robot can process up to 240 requests per hour collected from all the digital channels of a bank: online form integrated on the website, official e-mail address, chatbots, according to the procedures of the lending institution aligned with OUG 37/2020. After the robot takes over the information submitted, it will validate the request in the bank’s systems and, after the final approval from the bank’s backoffice employees, it will provide an automatic response in up to 3 days. Also, because the debtors’ requests can apply for several types of bank loans, the robot can differentiate between them and also redirect them to the appropriate channels for further processing.

The Future WorkForce solution is based on a set of technologies such as: automations developed with UiPath robots and integrations with internal systems via API. The solution allows robot-human interaction via an easily customizable interface.

Although this solution is a quick alternative for processing certain types of documents and information stipulated in OUG 37/2020, the applicability of the robot can be extended to other processes of a bank that involve contact center and backoffice activities. In addition, with the help of Future WorkForce, algorithms can be incorporated that allow the structuring of information reaching the bank in a non-standard format, such as an email or a message sent via a web form.

“Such a request is processed in a matter of seconds, while a bank’s employee analyzing such a set of documents may take him/her up to 20 minutes to identify all the details necessary for the correct evaluation and approval of the deferred payment. As expected, the banks’ clients submitted over one hundred thousand of such requests, which generated an up to 50 times higher workload for the backoffice personnel. Our application can relieve them of the extra hours allocated just for this process, and also can be used on the long run because its usage can easily be extended to other processes” said Mihaela Moisa, Co-Founder Future WorkForce.

The solution involves only the cost of implementation for the bank, as a client of Future WorkForce, and will be integrated into all the operating systems of the respective banking institution. Demos of the solution’s features are available upon request.

“As long as the banks will implement, with the help of technology, a solution for collecting requests and processing them that can be modelled on other processes, too, they will open the doors to new opportunities such as updating data remote, implementing repayment plans at the end of the deferral deadline, collection and processing of payment refusals for online card transactions” added the Future WorkForce official.

The Future WorkForce robot has already been integrated in two of the banks that are in this tech start-up’s portfolio.

Starting the beginning of April, Future WorkForce has made available for the business environment a solution for which the HR activity for issuing certificates for employees who cannot work from home is taken over by a robot. The automation of this process makes the time allocated for this repetitive task more efficient by more than 90%. The solution is especially useful for companies with at least 30 employees or those with smaller teams, but for which the certificate must be updated very often.

Future WorkForce portfolio includes robots that automate also other processes in the HR area. These include a solution that pre-selects the CVs of candidates with LinkedIn profiles based on predefined job requirements and another that operates changes of the employment contracts within the General Register of Employees Record.

Among the 25+ clients of the company are included the most important banks in Romania, insurance companies, respectively telecom operators.