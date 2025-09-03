A coalition of leading business organizations in Romania has issued a joint statement expressing serious concern over the continued application of the minimum turnover tax (IMCA), a measure that, according to the signatories, discourages investments, reduces competitiveness, and negatively impacts both domestic and foreign investors.
The statement is endorsed by:
-
FIC – Foreign Investors Council
-
AmCham – American Chamber of Commerce for Romania
-
Concordia – Concordia Employer Confederation
-
RBL – Romanian Business Leaders Foundation
-
CCIpR – Italian Chamber of Commerce for Romania
-
CCIFER – French Chamber of Commerce and Industry in Romania
-
BEROCC – Belgian, Luxembourg, Romanian, Moldovan Chamber of Commerce
-
NRCC – Netherlands Romanian Chamber of Commerce
-
AOAR – Romanian Businessmen Association
-
AHK – Romanian-German Chamber of Commerce and Industry
-
CCE-R – Chamber of Commerce Switzerland-Romania
-
BRCC – British-Romanian Chamber of Commerce
In the context of global economic slowdown and domestic fiscal challenges, the business community emphasizes the need for coherent, predictable policies that stimulate private investment and enhance productivity, alongside structural reforms that eliminate waste and address the root causes of economic imbalances. Frequent changes in government decisions send conflicting signals to investors, increasing perceived risk in the Romanian economy.
The statement underlines that Romania’s goal of reducing the budget deficit below 3% by 2030 cannot rely solely on raising taxes. Achieving this target requires a comprehensive strategy that includes reducing state spending, improving tax collection, and digitizing public administration—all supported by sustained economic growth. The IMCA, the business community argues, risks undermining this growth.
Since its introduction, the turnover tax has created market distortions and negatively affected key sectors of the economy. Despite being presented as a temporary measure, the IMCA has proven ineffective even in terms of revenue collection, with only 1.2 billion lei collected from an estimated 6 billion lei. The collection rate is expected to decline further amid slowing economic activity.
The business coalition also points out that IMCA contradicts international best practices in fiscal governance, which emphasize taxation based on profits and economic substance rather than turnover.
The signatories stress that eliminating the IMCA is essential to reversing economic stagnation. They reaffirm that the private sector seeks to be a reliable partner in managing public finances, not a target for punitive measures. A thriving business environment is crucial for both deficit reduction and Romania’s economic recovery.
The statement further calls for political consensus to prioritize structural reforms, including tax administration digitization, combating tax evasion, and streamlining public spending. Without these measures, additional tax increases risk stifling economic activity and reducing the ability of companies to generate public revenue.
Finally, the organizations stress that macroeconomic and fiscal stability should be a shared national objective, requiring cooperation among all stakeholders, including the governing coalition, beyond political or short-term interests. They remain open to dialogue with authorities and commit to supporting sustainable fiscal solutions that meet Romania’s budgetary needs while fostering long-term economic development.
