Romanian Producers Worry About Inflation, Economic Climate

In April, the contraction rate of the manufacturing PMI was more moderate, according to a report from BCR. The Purchasing Managers’ Index (PMI) reflects economic trends in the manufacturing and services sectors and gauges the confidence of supply chain managers.

The headline index rose to 48.3 from 46.9 the previous month, supported by positive contributions from all five components. The eventful and turbulent start to the year negatively impacted production. External demand remains critical for any meaningful recovery in the sector. Germany’s manufacturing PMI, the HCOB Flash index, dipped slightly in April to 48.0, highlighting how ongoing uncertainty around tariffs is affecting Romania’s largest trading partner. The output sub-index remained below the neutral 50.0 mark for the eleventh consecutive month, underscoring ongoing economic challenges and weak demand, which remain key concerns for Romanian manufacturers.

New orders fell again in April, marking ten straight months of contraction. The weak demand was partly attributed to higher prices, while diminished international client demand was cited by surveyed firms as the main reason for another monthly decline in export orders.

Business confidence weakened in April, as Romanian manufacturers expressed concerns about inflation and the overall political and economic outlook. Nevertheless, access to EU funds and hopes for improved demand conditions helped maintain a degree of optimism. Employment continued to contract in April, mainly due to resignations and layoffs, as reported by respondents. The current need for new hires is low, coinciding with a milder decline in inventories of finished goods.

Raw material prices continued to rise in April, although the rate of inflation eased for the second consecutive month. Participants noted supplier price hikes, along with higher input and energy costs. In some cases, inflation was linked to tariff uncertainty. Based on PMI indicators, the manufacturing sector is not expected to contribute to economic growth in the first quarter of 2025. Official data from the National Institute of Statistics for the first two months of Q1 reflects a similar trend. Expectations are that industrial output will regain momentum in 2025 after two consecutive years of contraction.

External demand is likely to play a crucial role. Significant investments in EU security, coupled with large-scale fiscal stimulus measures approved in Germany for infrastructure and defense spending, are expected to boost European industrial production. However, uncertainty remains high, particularly in light of the newly announced U.S. tariffs. Romania is more indirectly exposed to these tariffs through the German automotive supply chain.