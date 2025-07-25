Romania’s Top State Firms See Sharp Drop in Profits

Romania’s Largest State-Owned Companies Generate Most of the Public Sector’s Revenue and Profit, but Also Show a Sharp Decline in Performance, Reports Termene.ro.

Romania’s largest state-owned enterprises generate two-thirds of the public sector’s total business volume, over three-quarters of its profits, and less than half of its losses, according to Termene.ro.

Note: In the case of Electrica, although the Romanian state owns only 49.7849% of the shares, the companies within the Electrica Group have been included on the list of state-owned companies due to the state’s significant stake among shareholders.

An analysis of the financial data for the top 50 state-owned companies (excluding banks) reveals a rapid deterioration in performance: turnover has dropped by 6.3%, losses have doubled, and employee productivity has collapsed. The reform announced by the Bolojan government comes at the most difficult time for the public sector.

Key Indicators for the Top 50 State-Owned Companies (2022–2024)

Total Turnover – Top 50:

2022 : 87.62 billion RON

2023 : 88.70 billion RON ( +1.2% )

2024: 82.10 billion RON (-7.4%)

Total Profits – Top 50:

2022 : 18.15 billion RON

2023 : 16.02 billion RON ( -11.7% )

2024: 14.00 billion RON (-12.6%)

In just two years, the analyzed state-owned companies have lost over 4 billion RON in profit — a setback that can no longer be attributed to temporary corrections.

Total Losses – Top 50:

2022 : 934 million RON

2023 : 1.414 billion RON ( +51.4% )

2024: 1.810 billion RON (+28.0%)

In two years, the total profit of the Top 50 has fallen by more than 4 billion RON, while total losses have nearly doubled — even though only 7 of the top 50 companies operated at a loss last year. This decline can no longer be justified by temporary crises or cyclical adjustments.

“The top 50 state-owned companies best reflect the health of the public economy. Recent data shows a system with declining profitability, compromised efficiency and contradictory reporting. In this context, any reform made on the right criteria is not only welcome – it is urgent,” Termene.ro notes as a conclusion.