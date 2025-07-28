Sika opens a new factory in Romania

The Swiss construction materials manufacturer Sika has announced the opening of a new production facility for concrete admixtures, located on the industrial platform in Corlătești, Prahova County. The investment, valued at 1.4 million Swiss francs, marks a major milestone in the company’s expansion in Eastern Europe and responds to the growing demand for efficient and sustainable construction solutions, as well as the positive momentum in infrastructure investments, reports Profit.ro.

“The investment in Corlătești marks a concrete step in our regional expansion and in streamlining our operations in Eastern Europe. Romania has a strategic position in this network, and the new unit offers us the flexibility needed to better respond to the increasingly dynamic demands of the construction market,” said Ileana Nicolae, Head of Eastern Europe, Sika.

Sika Romania currently employs over 600 people and operates five strategically located industrial platforms across the country. In 2019, Sika acquired Arcon Membrane, one of Romania’s leading suppliers of elastoplastomeric bituminous waterproofing membranes. That same year, the company also completed the acquisition of AdPlast.

Sika is a specialty chemicals company with a globally leading position in the development and production of systems and products for bonding, sealing, damping, reinforcing, and protection in the building sector and industry. Sika has subsidiaries in 102 countries around the world, produces in over 400 factories, and develops innovative technologies for customers worldwide. In doing so, it plays a crucial role in enabling the transformation of the construction and transportation industries toward greater environmental compatibility. In 2024, Sika’s more than 34,000 employees generated annual sales of CHF 11.76 billion.