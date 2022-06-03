Sipex shares start trading on the AeRO market of the Bucharest Stock Exchange

Sipex, a company operating in the distribution of construction materials and finishes field, debuted today, June 3rd, on the AeRO market, the equity segment of the Multilateral Trading System of the Bucharest Stock Exchange (BVB). The company’s shares will be traded under the SPX stock ticker. The company listing was preceded by the private placement through which it attracted RON 10.6 mn from the capital market investors. The anticipated market capitalization of the company is RON 170.6 mn.

“We are thrilled to welcome the Sipex Company team members at the stock exchange, the 10th company listed on the AeRO market since the beginning of this year. We are glad that Sipex has managed to attract the necessary financing from the capital market to continue its development plans, and at the same time, we are pleased that investors on the Bucharest Stock Exchange have, starting today, the possibility to diversify even more their investment portfolio. The listing of Sipex shares strengthens the presence of the construction sector on the stock exchange”, declared Radu Hanga, President of the Bucharest Stock Exchange.

“Today, June 3, 2022, is an important day for the SIPEX team because with the listing of SIPEX shares on the AeRO market, 25 years after its establishment, we are taking another step towards the company development. We are currently the second company for the distribution of construction materials in Romania, and we want to consolidate this position. We operate in 3 sales channels, namely: traditional retail, B2B and online, and the experience gained in the 25 years of existence gives us the right to say bluntly that we know what we need to do to reward the trust of new shareholders, who have purchased or will acquire SIPEX shares. I want to thank our partners, suppliers, resellers, construction companies, teams of small craftsmen who, over time, have believed in me and the SIPEX team and with whom we have developed lasting partnerships. I would also like to thank the SIPEX team, with whom I have gone through all the stages so far, as well as the BRK Financial Group team for their support in carrying out this project!”, said Irinel Gheorghe, CEO, Sipex Company.

Sipex carried out a private placement of shares on 24.02.2022, in which 53 investors participated, out of which 37 retail investors and 16 legal entities. The company issued 16,595,656 ordinary shares in the capital increase operation, with a nominal value of 0.10 RON/share, at a subscription price of 0.64 RON/share. Following the private placement, the company attracted RON 10.6 mn from the capital market investors. The private placement and the listing were made with the BRK Financial Group’s support.

“We are pleased to see that there are companies that manage to attract the interest of investors in financing operations, even in a difficult market context, reinforcing once again that the capital market can be an alternative to attracting capital at any time. Today we finish the project of listing Sipex, a mature company with a significant position in the construction materials market that has a solid history, whether we are talking about the development of the business itself or the operational results”, said Razvan Ra?, Deputy General Manager of BRK Financial Group.

Sipex was founded in 1997 and is active in the construction distribution of materials and finishes. The company has almost 300 employees and benefits from representation and distribution at the national level through the network of 12 logistics centers from different country regions, functioning as work and sales points. Among the company’s development plans for the current year is the opening of new offices, and the launch of the new online store sipex.ro, the implementation of the new visual identity at the level of the entire company, the completion of the product package with new suppliers, internal and external producers. In the future, the company aims to make the transition to the Regulated Market of the Bucharest Stock Exchange.