Eight out of ten Romanian retail companies expect their activity to be affected by international platforms over the next 12 months, according to the second wave of the study “The Impact of International Platforms on Romanian Commerce – Future Outlook”, commissioned by the Romanian Online Stores Association (ARMO) and conducted by MIA Marketing.

Competitive pressure remains high: 77% of companies anticipate being impacted by platforms from outside the European Union, mainly through declining sales (32%). Paradoxically, among companies forecasting a drop in revenue in 2025 compared to 2024, the main channel expected to contract is not online, but the physical stores of SMEs.

The study highlights growing market polarization shaping expectations for 2025: only 9% of retail companies anticipate sales growth this year, while the majority expect stagnation. Nearly one in five retailers, however, is preparing for a decline, with the offline store being the primary sales channel likely to be hit hardest.

To stay afloat in the face of global platform dominance, small and medium retailers are rapidly adjusting their strategies. Online advertising budgets are increasing, as visibility in search results and social feeds becomes more expensive. At the same time, 41% of respondents say they plan to shorten their supply chains by purchasing directly from producers — in an effort to better control costs and delivery speed in an increasingly aggressive global market.

Cristi Movilă, President of ARMO, states:

“Electronics & IT and Fashion are the categories feeling the greatest pressure from international platforms. If these online and physical stores go under, the domino effect will mean empty warehouses and retail spaces, unpaid rent, and lost jobs — directly impacting tax revenues and the Romanian economy.”

Cristian Pelivan, Executive Director of ARMO, adds:

“We know from the National Institute of Statistics (INS) that one in four Romanians works in retail, with the sector employing nearly one million people nationwide. Our study clearly shows where the weakest link is — the physical store is the most vulnerable, even for retailers who also sell online. Signals from our partners at EuroCommerce confirm that this is not just an e-commerce issue, but a broader threat to traditional retail across Europe. If no action is taken now, while these businesses can still be saved, we’ll soon face irreversible losses — tens of thousands of jobs and major gaps in the state budget.”

Methodology

The study “The Impact of International Platforms on Romanian Commerce” was conducted by MIA Marketing through computer-assisted telephone interviews (CATI) between April 28 and May 13, 2025. The sample included 511 companies: 227 micro-enterprises (0–9 employees), 186 small businesses (10–49 employees), and 98 medium-sized businesses (50–249 employees). Respondents were decision-makers responsible for business strategy and commercial activities. The margin of error is ±4.3% at a 95% confidence level.