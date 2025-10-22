Survey: Employees are increasingly feeling work-related stress

Employees are increasingly feeling uncertainty about their professional and financial future amid the economic challenges impacting companies. Over 47% of employees say they are worried about income stability, 45.5% fear potential company measures in response to the economic context, and 40.2% feel they can no longer maintain a healthy work-life balance, according to a survey conducted by Genesis Property in October 2025 on a nationally representative sample of 1,025 respondents. However, working from the office, interacting with managers and colleagues, and taking breaks during the workday remain for many employees a source of stability that helps reduce stress, increase motivation, and create a clearer separation between work and personal time.

The biggest sources of workplace stress for employees are insufficient income compared to the rising cost of living (54.8%), heavy workloads (41%), colleagues with a negative attitude (29.4%), as well as strained relationships with managers and what is perceived as weak leadership during such uncertain times (25.7%). In this context, working from the office and moments of relaxation and social interaction at work take on new meaning, offering many respondents a greater sense of safety and stability at their jobs. For 7 out of 10 employees, short breaks for relaxation contribute most to emotional balance at work, followed by socializing with colleagues (50.9%) and taking walks in nearby areas around the office (29.1%).

“In a climate marked by uncertainty and change, the office is once again becoming a reference point for balance and emotional security. It is more than just a place to carry out professional activities, it is a space that offers people stability, meaning, and a sense of mutual support, especially in times when uncertainty about income, career, or the broader social context are major sources of stress. The office brings rhythm, authentic relationships, and a feeling of belonging to a shared purpose. And that has a profound, hard-to-measure value, yet one that is essential for well-being and for the collective energy of an organization”, says Elena Panait, Head of Leasing & ComYunitY, Genesis Property.

The office thus remains a pillar of stability for many employees. For 35%, working from the office helps create a clearer separation between personal and professional life, while nearly 28% say that socializing with colleagues at the office helps them reduce stress related to their professional outlook. About 27% feel more connected to their team and to changes within the company when working from the office, and at the same time, they are more motivated and efficient in their work. As a result, office work helps employees feel less stressed about job stability, team relationships, and future prospects. This is why more than 75% of the employees who participated in the Genesis Property survey say they prefer to work from the office at least two to three days a week.

Flexibility continues to be an essential factor in this context, with a flexible work schedule adapted to employees’ needs being mentioned by most respondents (63.6%) among the benefits they would like to have at the office to feel more relaxed and connected with their colleagues. This is followed by short and regular breaks for recharging (38.7%), modern office design with natural light, ergonomic furniture, and spaces adapted to different needs (36.4%), social areas and green outdoor spaces for recreation (30.2%), as well as training sessions and workshops for both professional and personal development (32.7%). Among the preferred social activities at the office, coffee breaks or casual chats with colleagues are among the top choices (38.7%), followed by team lunches or themed meals (32.2%) and celebrating special moments such as team achievements or birthdays (29.1%).

The survey conducted by Genesis Property analyzed how office life is unfolding in the current socio-economic context and how employees perceive the role of the office. The survey was carried out in October 2025 at the national level through the iVox platform, on a total sample of 1,025 internet users from Romania. Nearly 47% of participants are female, and over 53% have a net monthly income of at least 5,000 lei.