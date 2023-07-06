The Competition Council opens investigation among companies that issue vouchers

The Competition Council has launched an investigation into a possible violation of the rules in the field by the companies Edenred Romania, Sodexo Pass Romania and Up Romania on the market of issuing and selling vouchers, the authority announced on Thursday.

“The Competition authority has indications that the companies Edenred Romania, Sodexo Pass Romania and Up Romania would have coordinated their behavior in certain auctions in which they participated, as well as in establishing the level of commissions for reimbursement of vouchers charged from affiliated stores. Thus, there are suspicions that the three companies would have agreed to set the sale and purchase prices and other conditions for the sale of the tickets, but also to share the market for their issuing and sale services,” the Competition Council claims.

The Competition Council carried out unannounced checks at the headquarters of the companies targeted by the investigation, but also but also at the headquarters of the Professional Association of Voucher Issuers and the Association of the Council of Romanian Electronic Voucher Issuers.

If the Competition Council finds a violation of the competition rules, the companies involved risk fines of up to 10% of the turnover. However, companies that cooperate with the competition authority, under the leniency program, can obtain immunity from the fine or substantial reductions of the fines.