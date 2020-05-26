Transgaz becomes Associate Member of ARIR

The Romanian Investor Relations Association has announced that Transgaz strategic company, system operator for the Natural Gas transmission, becomes Associate Member of ARIR. Transgaz shares were admitted to trading in 2008, following a successful Initial Public Offering (IPO): the highest value of an offer put for sale and the first IPO in the history of the Bucharest Stock Exchange with allocation rights attached.

Ion Sterian, CEO Transgaz: “The decision to join ARIR supports our objectives to provide investors with a high degree of transparency, proactive communication and corporate governance in line with best practices. We are a dynamic, strategic company, with an investment plan for the development of natural gas transmission infrastructure for the next 10 years, ambitious, but realistic. I strongly believe that TGN’s share has what is needed to remain attractive for investors both in the short term and, especially in the long term, given the timetable of the investments envisaged.”

Daniela Șerban, ARIR President & Co-Founder: “A new valuable member, the 20th, strengthens ARIR community. Along with the largest companies from the economy, Transgaz is among the 10 most traded companies listed on the stock exchange, a strong presence in the energy sector and on the capital market. Through our projects, VEKTOR indicator and ARIR annual Forum, we dedicate our activity to companies interested in applying the best standards of corporate and economic governance, performance in communicating with investors, transparency and responsibility.”

Transgaz is the sole operator of the National gas transmission system, (NTS), ensuring the transmission of over 90% of the gas consumed in Romania. The company has over 13,350 km of main gas transmission pipelines and connections for gas supply, of which 370 km international gas transmission pipelines. Transgaz ensures the performance in terms of efficiency, transparency, safety, non-discriminatory access and competitiveness of the national strategy established for domestic and international transmission, natural gas dispatching, research and design in the field of natural gas transmission, in compliance with the national and European legislation and standards of quality, performance, environment and sustainable development.

Transgaz joins an elite group of companies, members of the Association, such as Bucharest Stock Exchange, ALRO, Antibiotice, Banca Transilvania, BRK Financial Group, Electrica, Electromagnetica, Franklin Templeton – București, Hidroelectrica, Idea Bank, Nuclearelectrica, OMV Petrom, Purcari, TeraPlast and Transelectrica.