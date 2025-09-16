Uber launches in four new Romanian cities

Starting today, the Uber app is available in four new cities: Târgu Jiu, Drobeta-Turnu Severin, Reșița and Slobozia. With this new launch, the company has extended its presence in Romania to 31 cities: Bucharest, Brașov, Timișoara, Cluj, Iași, Constanța, Oradea, Craiova, Ploiești, Pitești, Galați, Brăila, Sibiu, Buzău, Bacău, Râmnicu Vâlcea, Alba Iulia, Arad, Târgu Mureș, Baia Mare, Târgoviște, Suceava, Satu Mare, Botoșani, Tulcea, Focșani, Bistrița, Drobeta Turnu Severin, Târgu Jiu, Reșița and Slobozia.

*Between September 16th and September 21th, new users in each city can use the following discount codes for 2 free UberX rides (up to 20 Lei per trip):

SALUTTARGUJIU for Târgu Jiu

for Târgu Jiu SALUTDROBETA for Drobeta-Turnu Severin

for Drobeta-Turnu Severin SALUTRESITA for Reșița

for Reșița SALUTSLOBOZIA for Slobozia

In these four new cities, as well as throughout all other Romanian cities where the app operates, Uber works exclusively with fully licensed drivers. The company is introducing UberX, its most popular service, which provides affordable and safe rides with short waiting times.

“We are committed to constantly broadening our presence and making our technology available to as many people across Romania as possible. Acknowledging the importance of efficient transportation, we’re excited to bring the people of Târgu Jiu, Drobeta-Turnu Severin, Reșița and Slobozia a modern service that links passengers with drivers, helping them reach their destinations safely and reliably.”

– Ana Maria Borlovan, General Manager Uber Romania, Hungary, Croatia, Ukraine and The Czech Republic.