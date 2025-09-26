Westwing expands to Romania

Westwing, the European Living e-commerce brand, announces its entry into the Romanian market. As the 22nd country in Westwing’s European portfolio, this expansion represents another milestone to become the Superbrand in Design – introducing the brand to Romanian Design Lovers, while deepening its footprint in Eastern Europe.

Romania stands out as a promising market in Europe. With smaller urban spaces, Romanian Design Lovers are seeking smart solutions that combine functionality with style. Westwing’s curated assortment, from premium furniture and elegant accessories to space-conscious designs, delivers exactly that balance. Beyond practicality, Westwing inspires with a premium touch, making Beautiful Living accessible to the customer.

Romanian Design Lovers can now discover the Westwing Collection – a range of unique premium Home & Living pieces designed in-house, blending timeless elegance with contemporary flair. The collection is complemented by a curated selection of partner brands, including Noo.ma, Louis Poulsen, and Iittala. Through this expansion, Westwing further positions itself as the premium one-stop destination for Home & Living in Europe.

With the launch in Romania, Westwing continues its expansion journey, reinforcing its ambition to become the Superbrand in Design. This strategic move not only broadens Westwing’s geographical presence but also deepens its connection with Romanian Design Lovers.

Westwing is present in 22 European countries and achieved a GMV (Gross Merchandise Volume) of EUR 497 million in 2024. Founded in 2011, Westwing is headquartered in Munich and went public on the Frankfurt Stock Exchange in October 2018.