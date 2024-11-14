Wizz Air, today has announced further expansion of its Bucharest base with the addition of another state-of-the-art Airbus A321neo aircraft in the summer of 2025, marking a total of 19 Airbus aircraft to be based in Bucharest.

Wizz Air is also set to continue its rapid expansion with yet another state-of-the art Airbus aircraft and growing 14% in seat capacity in summer 2025 compared to summer 2024.

The new Airbus A321neo aircraft, set to join the Romanian fleet in July 2025, will enhance existing connectivity with increased frequencies on 11 of Wizz Air’s existing routes from Bucharest. The new route from Bucharest to Chisinau will begin to operate from 30th of March 2025. Sales would be open from 14th of November 2024, with the prices starting from EUR 29.99.

Today, Wizz Air operates a diverse network of 189 low-fare routes from 12 airports in Romania, connecting passengers to 86 destinations across 27 countries. Over the 18 years of continuous growth the airline established 6 operational bases in the country in Bucharest, Cluj-Napoca, Iași, Timișoara, Craiova and Sibiu, employing over 1,400 employees in Romania, while indirectly supporting over 9,200 local jobs in related industries.

Mauro Peneda, Managing Director, Wizz Air Malta, said: “We are proud market leaders in Romania with 35% market share and thrilled to further expand our network from the Bucharest Otopeni Airport, introducing a new route to Chisinau and simultaneously increasing frequencies on 11 existing routes from Bucharest. This expansion will provide additional 700,000 seats on sale annually for passengers travelling to and from Bucharest this upcoming summer, securing 14% capacity growth compared to the last summer. Today’s announcement emphasizes our commitment to the Romanian market, a cornerstone for Wizz Air, as we continue expanding our operations on the way to “WIZZ 500”. As we grow, we are proud to contribute to the Romanian economy by creating jobs and hope this growth will further enhance our role as Romanians’ preferred airline.”

Route Frequency Fares from [2] Start of operations Bucharest – Chisinau Monday to Sunday (daily) RON 159 / EUR 29.99 30th March 2025

NEW ROUTE

FREQUENCY UPDATES

Route Weekly Flights Bucharest – Barcelona 14 → 16 Bucharest – Tel Aviv 13 → 14 Bucharest – Bari 10 → 12 Bucharest – Madrid 9 → 11 Bucharest – Dortmund 9 → 10 Bucharest – Valencia 5 → 7 Bucharest – Basel 5 → 7 Bucharest – Memmingen 5 → 7 Bucharest – Nice 5 → 7 Bucharest – Hamburg 4 → 5 Bucharest – Billund 3 → 5

[2] One-way price, including taxes, administration and other non-optional charges. One carry-on bag (max: 40x30x20cm) is included. Trolley bag and each piece of checked-in baggage is subject to additional fees. The price applies only to bookings made on wizzair.com and the WIZZ mobile app.