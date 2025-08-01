Wizz Air announced two new routes that will depart in October from Bucharest Henri Coanda International Airport to Paris Orly, France, and Maastricht, the Netherlands. These additions follow the start of yet another route from Bucharest Otopeni to Frankfurt Hahn earlier this week, with flights already in operation on Monday, Wednesday and Friday.

The new route to Paris Orly will be operated each Monday, Tuesday, Wednesday, Friday, Saturday and Sunday, starting on October 26th. This route will replace the existing connection between Bucharest Otopeni and Paris Beauvais, offering a more convenient alternative to Romanian passengers. The flights to Maastricht will be operated on Mondays and Fridays, staring with October 27th.

Tickets are already available online on the airline’s official website and through its mobile app, from as low as RON 99. One-way price, including taxes, administration and other non-optional charges. One carry-on bag (max.: 40x30x20 cm) is included. Trolley bag and each piece of checked-in baggage is subject to additional fees.

These two routes complement other seven previously announced Wizz Air connections from Otopeni, which will also start between October 26-28th: Erevan, Brindisi, Cologne, Gdansk, Porto, Pescara and Bratislava.

Mauro Peneda, Managing Director of Wizz Air Malta, said: “The expansion of our network from Bucharest with direct flights to Maastricht and Paris Orly reflects our strong commitment to the Romanian market and our dedication to meeting the growing needs of our passengers, in line with our «Customer First Compass» transformation plan. We remain focused on offering affordable, efficient and relevant travel options for everyone choosing to fly with us from Romania.”

NEW ROUTES FROM BUCHAREST OTOPENI

NEW ROUTE FREQUENCY FARES FROM2 FIRST FLIGHT Bucharest Otopeni – Paris Orly Monday, Tuesday, Wednesday, Friday, Saturday and Sunday RON 99 October 26th Bucharest Otopeni – Maastricht Monday and Friday RON 159 October 27th