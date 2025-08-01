Wizz Air announced two new routes that will depart in October from Bucharest Henri Coanda International Airport to Paris Orly, France, and Maastricht, the Netherlands. These additions follow the start of yet another route from Bucharest Otopeni to Frankfurt Hahn earlier this week, with flights already in operation on Monday, Wednesday and Friday.
The new route to Paris Orly will be operated each Monday, Tuesday, Wednesday, Friday, Saturday and Sunday, starting on October 26th. This route will replace the existing connection between Bucharest Otopeni and Paris Beauvais, offering a more convenient alternative to Romanian passengers. The flights to Maastricht will be operated on Mondays and Fridays, staring with October 27th.
Tickets are already available online on the airline’s official website and through its mobile app, from as low as RON 99. One-way price, including taxes, administration and other non-optional charges. One carry-on bag (max.: 40x30x20 cm) is included. Trolley bag and each piece of checked-in baggage is subject to additional fees.
These two routes complement other seven previously announced Wizz Air connections from Otopeni, which will also start between October 26-28th: Erevan, Brindisi, Cologne, Gdansk, Porto, Pescara and Bratislava.
Mauro Peneda, Managing Director of Wizz Air Malta, said: “The expansion of our network from Bucharest with direct flights to Maastricht and Paris Orly reflects our strong commitment to the Romanian market and our dedication to meeting the growing needs of our passengers, in line with our «Customer First Compass» transformation plan. We remain focused on offering affordable, efficient and relevant travel options for everyone choosing to fly with us from Romania.”
NEW ROUTES FROM BUCHAREST OTOPENI
|NEW ROUTE
|FREQUENCY
|FARES FROM2
|FIRST FLIGHT
|Bucharest Otopeni – Paris Orly
|Monday, Tuesday, Wednesday, Friday, Saturday and Sunday
|RON 99
|October 26th
|Bucharest Otopeni – Maastricht
|Monday and Friday
|RON 159
|October 27th
DONATE: Support our workIn an ever changing and challenging world, the media is constantly struggling to resist. Romania Journal makes no exception. We’ve been informing you, our readers, for almost 10 years, as extensively as we can, but, as we reject any state funding and private advertising is scarce, we need your help to keep on going.
So, if you enjoy our work, you can contribute to endorse the Romania Journal team. Any amount is welcome, no strings attached. Choose to join with one of the following options:
Donate with PayPal
Donate by Bank WireBlack Zonure SRL
UniCredit Bank. Swift: BACXROBU
RON: RO84 BACX 0000 0022 3589 1000
EURO: RO57 BACX 0000 0022 3589 1001
USD: RO30 BACX 0000 0022 3589 1002