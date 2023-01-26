Wizz Air announces three new routes from Romania to Greece and Luxembourg

Wizz Air today announced new routes from Bucharest to Luxembourg and Skiathos, and from Timisoara to Zakynthos. Tickets are available with fares starting from 149 RON**.

Romanian travellers departing from Bucharest “Henri Coanda” International Airport have a great chance to visit two new destinations: Luxembourg, popular travel destination due to old fortresses, scenic landscape and valleys which produce some of the finest wines in the world. One of the main attractions is the Old Quarter. The wonderfully preserved old city centre was designated to be a UNESCO World Heritage Site in 1994. Tourists are welcome to discover beautiful places such as the Place d’Armes, a little square in the pedestrian zone, the Chemin de la Corniche, Europe’s most beautiful ‘balcony’, Pfaffenthal Panoramic Elevator, and grandiose Grand Ducal Palace.

Skiathos is one of the greenest islands in the Sporades, Greece, that can surprise with softy golden beaches, natural ambiance, rolling forests, and active nightlife. The island is picturesque, intact, with the beautifully crystal-clear water of the Aegean Sea. The most famous and visited beach is Koukounaries, which is considered as one of the most beautiful in the Mediterranean. Skiathos combines everything needed for a perfect summer vacation: stunning coastlines, luxury hotels, extraordinary customer service, fine dining, and lots of exciting spots to enjoy the sunset.

Passengers departing from Timisoara “Traian Vuia” International Airport can book now direct flights to the Zakynthos Island, famous for its remarkable beaches, colourful blue water, surrounded by sulphurous caves, party atmosphere and majestic cliffs. Zakynthos is going to inspire its visitors thanks to its romantic sunset views, sea cave trips by boat, traditional food, and dreamy natural landscapes.

ROUTE DAYS STARTING FROM FARES FROM** Bucharest-Luxembourg Tuesday, Saturday June 13th 2023 29,99 EUR / 149 RON Bucharest-Skiathos Thursday, Sunday June 15th 2023 34,99 EUR / 169 RON Timisoara-Zakynthos Thursday June 15th 2023 34,99 EUR / 169 RON

Valeria Bragarenco, Corporate Communications Manager, said: “It is our pleasure to add more holiday and city break destinations to our network from Romania, providing our Romanian customers with more opportunities to explore new cities and enjoy their summer vacation. The new routes operated from the Timisoara and Bucharest Airport to Luxembourg, Zakynthos and Skiathos will provide Romanian passengers great adventures and unforgettable experiences. At WIZZ, we remain committed to offering low fare routes to a range of exciting destinations and look forward to welcoming passengers onboard our young and sustainable Airbus aircraft fleet.”

**One-way price, including administration fee. One carry-on bag (max: 40x30x20cm) is included. Trolley bag and each piece of checked-in baggage is subject to additional fees. The price applies only to bookings made on wizzair.com and the WIZZ mobile app. Number of seats at indicated prices are limited.