Zalando Launches Plus Loyalty Program for Customers in Romania

Zalando, a fashion and lifestyle platforms also present in Romania, has launched a free loyalty program called Plus, dedicated to its customers in Romania. The program rewards customers for engaging with the platform by offering points that unlock various levels of benefits. High-quality services and the desire to provide the best shopping experience across all markets are key pillars of Zalando’s strategy, contributing to greater customer engagement and strengthening relationships. The new Plus program represents an important step toward achieving this goal.

Within the program, points can now be earned not only through purchases but also through actions such as subscribing to the newsletter. Once a certain points threshold is reached, the next level of benefits is unlocked. Benefits include special offers and discounts, birthday vouchers, early access to exclusive collections and fashion launches on Zalando and Lounge by Zalando, as well as invitations to events.

The Zalando Plus program is also expanding to the Lounge by Zalando platform, where members can accumulate points for their activity and purchases while enjoying early access to Lounge campaigns.

The launch of Zalando Plus in Romania is a clear response to customer expectations. Internal Zalando studies show that up to 61% of customers want to be rewarded for their loyalty and actively seek such benefits.

“Our customers are at the center of everything we do. That’s why we are committed to understanding their shopping habits and needs as well as possible. We constantly monitor how attitudes toward fashion shopping are changing—especially among younger generations, where maintaining brand loyalty is becoming increasingly challenging. We believe the Plus program will help strengthen our relationship with customers across all age groups in Romania. In line with our overall strategy, we aim to provide the best shopping experience and make interactions with Zalando more engaging and relevant. Our long-term ambition is not only to strengthen customer loyalty but also to actively shape the future of the fashion e-commerce industry,” said Daniel Rogiński, General Manager CEE Zalando.

So far, the Zalando Plus program has been launched in 17 European countries, including Romania, as part of Zalando’s mission to provide the highest-quality shopping experience and reinforce customer relationships.

Rogiński adds: “Customers in Romania are smart shoppers who look for good deals and unique products. Moreover, we know they want to be rewarded for regular interactions with Zalando. With the new Plus program, we can not only meet these needs more effectively but also reach each customer in a more efficient way—which increases engagement and strengthens their relationship with Zalando.”