Company EOSDA Is Making a Giant Leap into Space

For decades, the idea of ​​making a big profit, thanks to space availability, has remained quite attractive to many. It seemed that a small research and development investment would help master space. Today we can say that a sustainable space era of commercialization is already on the horizon, and the goals have become more ambitious.

Reusable rockets can reduce the cost of launching satellites, which have become smaller. This fact opens up many opportunities for businesses that want to effectively solve various problems using satellite technology and geospatial data analysis to find solutions to increase the productivity of their industry. The use of space technologies in multiple sectors has ceased to be something from the realm of futuristic fantasies. Moreover, the global space sector is expected to generate $1.1 trillion in revenue in 2040.

Yield Forecasting Solution of the Year

EOS Data Analytics, which provides AI-based satellite imagery and geospatial data analytics to industries worldwide, announced that their sustainable farming platform EOSDA Crop Monitoring won the 2022 AgTech Breakthrough Awards for Yield Prediction Solution of the Year. This organization is a world leader in market analysis, recognizing companies and technologies that have contributed significantly to agriculture.

EOSDA Crop Monitoring is a platform that enables farmers to monitor fields and control the condition of plants throughout the growing season based on satellite data. Learn more details on the website. This powerful all-in-one tool gives farmers all the information they need to make effective decisions to improve field productivity and protect crops from extreme weather, pests, and diseases.

Satellite imagery analytics enables farmers to rationalize resources application, including water and fertilizers. Remote monitoring reduces costs and minimizes field visits. Satellite technology makes it possible to identify problem areas, saving time and money on scouting, as tasks of this type are carried out online, and the scouts can be sent straight to the sites where issues have been discovered.

Satellite Technologies Application in Agriculture

The soil, crops, and water on the field radiate energy with different wavelengths. The satellites in orbit are equipped with sensors to collect data by detecting radiation. The resulting data is then processed to extract valuable information.

Geospatial data analysis in agriculture provides many benefits, enabling farmers to assess the state of vegetation and see what is not visible to the naked eye. The most effective management methods can be selected based on vegetation indexes, soil moisture, and evapotranspiration rates, reducing costs and minimizing crop loss.

Launching Agri-Focused Satellite Constellation EOS SAT

EOSDA plans to launch a satellite constellation of 7 satellites by 2025. The project is called EOS SAT, and it will be the first project to launch a satellite constellation equipped with 11 band channels into low Earth orbit, which will work exclusively for the benefit of farming. Launching the EOS SAT constellation will enable the company to establish a complete vertical of satellite data production, including the collection, analysis, and delivery of data. The first satellite will be in orbit in 2022.

The main task of these satellites will be to monitor agricultural lands around the world, which will significantly help to solve the problems that modern agriculture faces. For example, awareness of the state of agricultural land will help cope with global problems such as climate change, environmental threats, and soil degradation.

The Future of the Space Economy

The current space economy includes innovative value-added products and services. It has become possible thanks to space infrastructure and digital technologies. Space is becoming a source and basis for business innovation, opening incredible opportunities for companies to develop, and this potential has just begun to be used.

The interaction of digital technologies with space is transforming and innovating various industries, also attracting new players to the market. Companies that use emerging opportunities can significantly increase their competitiveness in world markets. In addition, technological advances, including geospatial data predictive analytics will make it possible to meet the future needs of society.

Space and technological innovation create a more sustainable present and future for our planet. Data-driven approaches enable mitigation and adaptation of global climate change. EOS Data Analytics is committed to empowering agribusiness participants by helping them adopt technologies and more sustainable practices and make effective decisions to ensure food security on our planet. For example, EOS SAT technology enables growers to reduce their carbon footprint and implement precision farming without financial loss.