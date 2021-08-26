Company founded by a Romanian-born entrepreneur, involved in a $ 42 M acquisition in the U.S.

Point Pickup Technologies, an American B2B courier company, founded by Romanian-born entrepreneur Radu Florescu and American Tom Fiorita, bought the GrocerKey e-commerce platform for $ 42 million.

The Point Pickup company, fully developed by a team of Romanian programmers, was launched in the United States in 2015 and it initially positioned itself as a B2C segment delivery service.

Along with the acquisition of GrocerKey, the Point Pickup digital courier platform will allow retailers to offer same-day (same-day) delivery services, Tech Crunch reports.

Tom Fiorita, CEO of Point Pickup, says the acquisition of GrocerKey, a Madison, Wisconsin-based company that provides e-commerce software services for grocery stores, will help merchants gain access to buyer data (such as credit card).

Since the beginning of the COVID-19 pandemic, small entrepreneurs have resorted to platforms such as Amazon to sell their products and have not had direct access to their customers, says Fiorita.

Therefore, GrocerKey will help retailers sell their products themselves: the buyer will be able to access the seller’s website and place the order directly from that platform.

Point Pickup offers delivery services for almost any type of product: food, general merchandise, pharmacy, etc. The platform has expanded its activity in all 50 American states and has a network of 350,000 professional drivers.