Competition Council Approves Alpha Medical’s Takeover of Sante

The Competition Council has authorized the transaction through which Alpha Medical S.R.L. intends to acquire Sante International S.A. and Intermedica International S.A.

Alpha Medical S.R.L. operates in the import and distribution of innovative medical devices.

Sante International S.A. is active in the wholesale distribution of medical equipment, devices, and consumables, both in Romania and the Republic of Moldova.

Intermedica International S.A. operates in the distribution of medical products, primarily disinfectant solutions.

Following its analysis, the Competition Council concluded that the transaction does not raise significant obstacles to effective competition on the Romanian market or a substantial part of it, and there are no serious doubts regarding its compatibility with a normal competitive environment.

The decision will be published on the website of the national competition authority, after the removal of any confidential information.