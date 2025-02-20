Competition Council Approves APC Universal Partner Takeover

The Competition Council has authorized the transaction by which Rozalia-Maria Sitar intends to take over APC Universal Partner S.R.L.
APC Universal Partner S.R.L. carries out commercial activities on the market of construction, furnishing and finishing materials, intended for DIY (do-it-yourself) projects.
Rozalia-Maria Sitar holds full, partial or majority control over seven companies, which deal with the trade in construction, furnishing and finishing materials, intended for DIY projects.
“Following the analysis, the Competition Council found that the operation does not raise significant obstacles to effective competition on the Romanian market or on a part of it and there are no serious doubts regarding its compatibility with a normal competitive environment. The decision will be published on the website of the national competition authority, after the removal of confidential information,” says the Council in a press release.
