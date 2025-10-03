Competition Council Approves Artifex Takeover of IAC Group

The Competition Council has authorized the transaction whereby Artifex Interior Systems Limited, United Kingdom, intends to acquire IAC Group (Slovakia) s.r.o, Slovakia.
Artifex Interior Systems Limited, United Kingdom, operates in the fields of information technology, telecommunications services, and aviation services. The company is controlled by Tata Autocomp Systems Limited, India, a supplier of components and integrated solutions for the automotive industry. The Tata Group does not own companies or production units in Romania, but it does generate revenue locally.
IAC Group (Slovakia) s.r.o, Slovakia, produces automotive interior components and generates revenue locally.
Following its analysis, the Competition Council concluded that this operation does not raise significant obstacles to effective competition in the Romanian market or a substantial part of it, and there are no serious doubts regarding its compatibility with a normal competitive environment.
The decision will be published on the website of the national competition authority after the removal of confidential information.
DONATE: Support our workIn an ever changing and challenging world, the media is constantly struggling to resist. Romania Journal makes no exception. We’ve been informing you, our readers, for almost 10 years, as extensively as we can, but, as we reject any state funding and private advertising is scarce, we need your help to keep on going.
So, if you enjoy our work, you can contribute to endorse the Romania Journal team. Any amount is welcome, no strings attached. Choose to join with one of the following options:
Donate with PayPal
Donate by Bank WireBlack Zonure SRL
UniCredit Bank. Swift: BACXROBU
RON: RO84 BACX 0000 0022 3589 1000
EURO: RO57 BACX 0000 0022 3589 1001
USD: RO30 BACX 0000 0022 3589 1002