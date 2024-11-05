The Competition Council authorized the transaction by which Azzurra Leaf Two S.r.l. intends to become a shareholder of Pasfin S.p.A., together with the Pasquini Family.

Prior to the transaction, Pasfin S.p.A. it was fully owned by the Pasquini Family.

Azzurra Leaf Two S.r.l., from Italy, exclusively carries out activities related to the acquisition and management of participations in companies.

Pasfin S.p.A., Italy, is a financial holding company, which owns 100% of the share capital of the Lucart Group, a European producer in the paper industry, which also generates income in Romania.

“Following the analysis, the Competition Council found that this operation does not raise significant obstacles to effective competition on the Romanian market or on a substantial part of it, and there are no serious doubts regarding compatibility with a normal competitive environment. The decision will be published on the website of the national competition authority, after the removal of confidential information,” says a press release.

