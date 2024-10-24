The Competition Council authorized the transaction by which the Kinstellar network, through Kinstellar SPARL, intends to take over Noerr Romania.
Kinstellar SPARL is part of the Kinstellar network of law firms.
Noerr Romania is composed of SPRL Menzer & Bachmann – Noerr, which provides legal consulting services and Noerr Finance & Tax SRL, which deals with accounting and financial audit activities and consulting in the tax field.
“Following the analysis, the Competition Council found that this operation does not raise significant obstacles to effective competition on the Romanian market or on a substantial part of it and that there are no serious doubts regarding its compatibility with a normal competitive environment. The decision will be published on the website of the national competition authority, after the removal of confidential information,” according to a Competition Council press release.
DONATE: Support our workIn an ever changing and challenging world, the media is constantly struggling to resist. Romania Journal makes no exception. We’ve been informing you, our readers, for almost 10 years, as extensively as we can, but, as we reject any state funding and private advertising is scarce, we need your help to keep on going.
So, if you enjoy our work, you can contribute to endorse the Romania Journal team. Any amount is welcome, no strings attached. Choose to join with one of the following options:
Donate with PayPal
Donate by Bank WireBlack Zonure SRL
UniCredit Bank. Swift: BACXROBU
RON: RO84 BACX 0000 0022 3589 1000
EURO: RO57 BACX 0000 0022 3589 1001
USD: RO30 BACX 0000 0022 3589 1002