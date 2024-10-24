The Competition Council authorized the transaction by which the Kinstellar network, through Kinstellar SPARL, intends to take over Noerr Romania.

Kinstellar SPARL is part of the Kinstellar network of law firms.

Noerr Romania is composed of SPRL Menzer & Bachmann – Noerr, which provides legal consulting services and Noerr Finance & Tax SRL, which deals with accounting and financial audit activities and consulting in the tax field.

“Following the analysis, the Competition Council found that this operation does not raise significant obstacles to effective competition on the Romanian market or on a substantial part of it and that there are no serious doubts regarding its compatibility with a normal competitive environment. The decision will be published on the website of the national competition authority, after the removal of confidential information,” according to a Competition Council press release.

