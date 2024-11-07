The Competition Council authorized the transaction through which Axel Johnson Inc. intends to take over part of the capital of La Fântâna SRL, a company that he will control together with Cristian Amza.
Axel Johnson Inc. is an American company with holdings in various companies active in numerous sectors, from the production of medical materials to aluminum extrusion.
La Fântâna SRL, founded and managed by Cristian Amza, is a Romanian company active in the production and distribution of water: bottled water, water filtration, water treatment systems and corresponding distribution solutions.
The company also offers coffee along with brewing equipment.
“Following the analysis, the Competition Council found that the operation does not raise significant obstacles to effective competition on the Romanian market or on a substantial part of it, and there are no serious doubts regarding its compatibility with a normal competitive environment. The decision will be published on the website of the national competition authority, after the removal of confidential information”, says a press release by the Competition Council.
