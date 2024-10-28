The Competition Council authorized the transaction by which Dimosia Epicheirisi Ilektrismou A.E. (Public Power Corporation S.A. – PPC S.A.) from Greece intends to take over the companies Felix Renewable Holdings SRL, Tomis Team SA, Ovidiu Development SA, MW Team Invest SRL and TMK Hydorenergy Power SRL.

PPC SA is part of the PPC group in Greece which is active in the field of electricity production and supply. The PPC Group entered the Romanian market in 2023, following the acquisition of the Enel Group’s activity.

Currently, PPC Group’s activities in Romania mainly include the production, supply and distribution of electricity, but also the supply of natural gas and the provision of complementary services.

The electricity production capacity owned by the PPC Group in Romania amounts to approximately 677 MW.

Tomis Team SA, Ovidiu Development SA and TMK Hydroenergy Power SRL operate electricity production plants from renewable sources with a total capacity of approximately 629 MW.

These three companies also benefit from the green certificate support scheme. MW Team Invest SRL owns one of the wind farms operated by Tomis Team SA, while Felix Renewable Holdings SRL is a holding company.

“Following the analysis, the Competition Council found that this operation does not raise significant obstacles to effective competition on the Romanian market or on a substantial part of it and that there are no serious doubts regarding its compatibility with a normal competitive environment. The decision will be published on the website of the national competition authority, after the removal of confidential information,” says a press release by the Competition Council.

