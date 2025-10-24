The Competition Council has authorized the transaction by which RZ International Beteiligungs Gmbh, Austria, intends to take over the companies Thermonet Beteiligungs GMBH, Austria, and Thermonet SRL.

RZ International Beteiligungs Gmbh from Austria, a holding company, holds stakes in the energy sector in Romania, including Bioenergy Suceava SA, active in the production and supply of electricity and heat from renewable sources (biomass), as well as indirect control over

Termo-Calor Instal SRL, a provider of repair and maintenance services.

Thermonet Beteiligungs Gmbh, Austria, is in turn a holding company, its subsidiary in Romania, Thermonet SRL, carrying out activities in the field of thermal energy distribution.

Following the analysis, the Competition Council found that this operation does not raise significant obstacles to effective competition on the Romanian market or on a substantial part of it and that there are no serious doubts regarding its compatibility with a normal competitive environment. The decision will be published on the website of the national competition authority, after the removal of confidential information.