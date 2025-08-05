The Competition Council approved the transaction in which Smart ID Dynamics SA intends to acquire AB Systems (Adaptive Barcoding Systems) SRL.

Smart ID Dynamics SA is a provider and integrator of technologies and solutions for digitalization, mobility, automation, and process robotics, aimed at companies operating in work-intensive environments such as logistics, manufacturing, retail, utilities, and public health.

AB Systems (Adaptive Barcoding Systems) SRL is a Romanian company specialized in developing and implementing customized labeling and identification solutions.

Following its analysis, the Competition Council concluded that this transaction does not raise significant obstacles to effective competition in the Romanian market or a substantial part of it, and that there are no serious doubts regarding its compatibility with a normal competitive environment.

The decision will be published on the national competition authority’s website after the removal of confidential information.