Competition Council Clears Fidia’s Takeover of Meditrina

The Competition Council has authorized the transaction through which Fidia Farmaceutici S.p.A. intends to acquire Meditrina Pharmaceuticals S.R.L.
Fidia Farmaceutici S.p.A., Italy, a pharmaceutical manufacturer, markets in Romania medicines, food supplements, and medical devices exclusively through Fidia Farmaceutici S.p.A. and Fidia Pharma Romania SRL.
Meditrina Pharmaceuticals S.R.L., part of the Synapsis-Meditrina pharmaceutical group, is the sole distributor in Romania of the products in its portfolio, namely human-use medicines, medical devices, food supplements, and dermato-cosmetics.
Following its assessment, the Competition Council found that the transaction does not raise significant obstacles to effective competition on the Romanian market or on a substantial part of it, and that there are no serious doubts regarding its compatibility with a normal competitive environment.
The decision will be published on the website of the national competition authority after the removal of confidential information.
