The Competition Council carried out unannounced inspections at the premises of six large retail chains operating on the Romanian food market, with a focus on the dairy segment.

The inspections took place as part of in-depth investigations aimed at evaluating how major retailers comply with the provisions of the law regarding unfair commercial practices in the agricultural and food supply chain (Law no. 81/2022) in their relationships with producers of milk and dairy products.

The inspected retailers sell primarily food and everyday consumer products through various store formats, namely cash & carry (Metro Cash & Carry România S.R.L., Selgros Cash & Carry S.R.L.), hypermarkets (Auchan România S.A., Carrefour România S.A., Kaufland România S.C.S.), and supermarkets (Mega Image S.R.L.).

These actions were initiated following information obtained during an ongoing study on the milk and dairy products market.

Preliminary indications identified vary from one retailer to another and concern, among other issues, possible practices such as:

non-compliance with payment deadlines for perishable products,

imposing termination or delisting periods shorter than those established by law,

cumulative application of rebates and discounts exceeding the 20% legal ceiling,

delays in receiving and documenting food products,

requiring suppliers to pay for product listings,

potential delisting used to pressure suppliers or exercise commercial retaliation to enforce unfavorable contractual clauses.

Law no. 81/2022 on unfair commercial practices in the agricultural and food supply chain transposes EU Directive 2019/633 into national legislation and aims to prevent and sanction unfair commercial practices in relationships between traders and suppliers of agricultural and food products.

The unannounced inspections are authorized by the Bucharest Court of Appeal and are justified by the need to obtain all information and documents necessary to clarify potential unfair competition practices. The inspections do not represent any prior determination of the companies’ liability.

If the Competition Council finds violations of the legislation prohibiting unfair commercial practices, the involved companies may face fines of up to RON 600,000 or 1% of their turnover, and the authority may impose measures to prohibit the continuation of the unlawful conduct.