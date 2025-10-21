Competition Council Fines 4 Companies for CNAIR Bid Rigging

The Competition Council sanctioned the companies Tredeco Holding SRL, Trecon Logistic SRL, Data Capture SRL and Geo Drumuri Banat SRL with fines totaling 2,317,896.04 lei (approximately 466,000 euros) for rigging public tenders organized by the National Road Infrastructure Administration Company SA (CNAIR) through DRDP Brașov, DRDP Bucharest, DRDP Constanța and DRDP Timișoara.

The fines were applied as follows:

Trecon Logistic SRL, Arad: 187,718.84 RON

Tredeco Holding SRL, Arad: 1,790,037.69 RON

Data Capture SRL, Arad: 229,624.31 RON

Geo Drumuri Banat SRL, Caraș-Severin: 110,515.20 RON

Following an investigation, the Competition Authority found that the four companies coordinated their behavior in seven public procurement procedures for routine maintenance works on the national and motorway road network managed by the National Company for Road Infrastructure Administration (CNAIR SA), through DRDP Brașov, DRDP Bucharest, DRDP Constanța, and DRDP Timișoara.

Effectively, the companies submitted their bids after exchanging competitively sensitive information, using a strategy to divide the market among themselves. This strategy led to a restriction of competition in the market for routine maintenance works on the national and motorway road network.

It is important to note that competition law prohibits any agreements between companies and concerted practices that prevent, restrict, or distort competition in the Romanian market, especially those that fix purchase or sale prices or any other trading conditions.

Decisions of the Competition Council are enforceable, and the fines collected are revenues for the state budget. The National Agency for Fiscal Administration (ANAF) enforces the sanctioning decision of the Competition Authority and executes the fines.

The decision of the Competition Authority will be published on the institution’s website after the removal of confidential information.