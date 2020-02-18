Competition Council Head: Telekom wants to exit the local telecom market

One of the big telecom operators in Romania wants an exit, said Bogdan Chirițoiu, president of the Competition Council. “I would also like that the telecom market remains as competitional as it is now, but some things are happening and we’ll have to deal that things remain competitive in the upcoming period. As for the takeover of Telekom operations, if it comes to that, Brussels is involved, too, and we, through ANCOM, will work with the European officials,” said Chiritoiu.

Greek group OTE, controlled by Deutsche Telekom (46pc of shares) would be in advanced talks to sell its shares owned at Telekom Romania, with sources quoted by Hotnews.ro revealing that DT would have shaken hands with Orange for selling Telekom’s fixed operations.

Early this year, Transport minister Lucian Bode confirmed ongoing talks on the Telekom topic to HotNews.ro.