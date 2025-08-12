Competition Council Inspects Multiple Seed and Crop Suppliers

The Competition Council has carried out new unannounced inspections as part of the investigation into a possible agreement on the market for the production and sale of crop seeds and the market for crop protection products in Romania.

The inspected companies are: Agrii Romania S.R.L., Agro-Est Muntenia S.R.L., Alcedo S.R.L., Ameropa Grains S.A., Biochem S.R.L., Chemark ROM S.R.L., Kwizda Agro Romania S.R.L., Moldova Farming S.R.L., Plantagro-Com S.R.L.

We remind you that the competition authority is conducting an investigation into a possible agreement to fix the selling price within the commercial policies implemented by Pioneer Hi-Bred România SRL, DuPont România SRL (now Corteva Crop Solutions ROM), Syngenta Agro SRL, Monsanto România SRL, and Maisadour Semences România SRL, suppliers of crop seeds and plant protection products, at least in relation to the distributor Agricover Distribution SA. The investigation also concerned a possible agreement to restrict sales by Maisadour Semences România, at least in relation to the distributor Agricover Distribution.

As part of the analysis carried out during the investigation, the competition authority identified indications of the involvement of other distributors in the possible anti-competitive practice. Consequently, the investigation was extended to these companies as well.

The unannounced inspections were authorized by the Bucharest Court of Appeal and are justified by the need to obtain all the information and documents necessary to clarify the possible anti-competitive practices under review. Carrying them out does not represent a preliminary ruling regarding the guilt of the companies.

The Competition Law prohibits any agreements between companies and concerted practices that hinder competition on the Romanian market, especially those that set purchase or selling prices or any other trading conditions.