Competition Council investigates housing construction market

The competition authority carried out inspections at the premises of three companies on the market for design and execution of housing construction works, as part of the investigation launched regarding the possible rigging of the auctions organized by the National Housing Agency.

The competition authority has indications that three companies coordinated their behavior with the aim of dividing the market for design and execution of housing construction works in Arad County, as part of the auction organized by the National Housing Agency.

In this context, unannounced inspections were carried out at the premises of Chintoflor Construct SRL, Dacodrin SRL and Master Project Concept SRL.

Some of the indications that were the basis for the launch of the investigation were transmitted by the National Housing Agency.

The unannounced inspections are authorized by the Bucharest Court of Appeal and are justified by the need to obtain all the information and documents necessary to clarify the possible anti-competitive practices analyzed.

Their execution does not represent a preliminary ruling regarding the companies’ guilt. In the event that the Competition Council finds a violation of competition rules, the companies involved risk fines of up to 10% of their turnover.

However, companies that cooperate with the competition authority, within the framework of the leniency program, may obtain immunity from fines or substantial reductions of fines.

“The competition law prohibits any agreements between companies and concerted practices that prevent, restrict or distort competition on the Romanian market,” the Competition Council reminds.