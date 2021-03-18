Competition Council investigates Telekom Romania for alleged abuse of dominant position

The Competition Council announced on Thursday it started an investigation on an alleged abuse of dominant position against Telekom Romania Communications (former Romtelecom) on the market of releasing the site technical approval.

The Council claims it has clues that, without an economic justification, Telekom Romania would have imposed in 2019 a tariff higher than the previous year to issue the permit necessary to authorize some construction works.

In order to obtained the building permit some approvals are needed from the administrators/suppliers of urban utilities, called site technical approvals. These approvals, mentioned in the certificate of urbanism are necessary to establish if the intended construction don’t create difficulties for the functioning of the public utilities in the area, while operators issue them for a fee.

The competition watchdog says it has clues that, without having an economic justification, Telekom Romania Communications SA imposed in 2019 a tariff higher than the previous year to release the needed approval to authorize constructions.

The Competition Council has conducted unannounced checks at the HQs of the company and seized documents.

If the council determines competition rules have been broken, the involved companies risk fines up to 10pc of the turnover.