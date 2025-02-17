Under the “Start-up Nation – Romania” program, 15,242 de minimis aids totaling 2.89 billion lei were granted. However, some aspects should be reconsidered to streamline the allocation of funds, according to the Competition Council’s analysis of the scheme’s impact.

“The evaluation of the program’s results, carried out in 2017 and 2018, is necessary to determine whether the grants achieved their intended objectives, so that adjustments can be made in the future to elements such as aid amounts, imposed conditions, and performance indicators. This will allow for more efficient aid distribution and better use of public funds,” said Bogdan Chirițoiu, President of the Competition Council.

The de minimis aid scheme analyzed is part of the “Start-up Nation” (SUN) program, aiming to stimulate the establishment of small and medium-sized enterprises (SMEs), improve their economic performance, create new jobs, integrate disadvantaged groups, unemployed individuals, and graduates into the labor market, and increase investments in innovative new technologies.

Based on these objectives, the Competition Council assessed the impact of the aid granted to SMEs that participated in the two project calls within the scheme in 2017 and 2018 and made a series of recommendations to ensure that new aid schemes under the SUN program yield optimal results.

Firstly, the Competition Council recommends that the objectives of the support measures be clearly defined and measurable. For instance, the objective of “improving the economic performance of SMEs” is vague, and without further clarification, it is difficult to quantify. Thus, the fulfillment of this objective is debatable, depending on the analyzed indicators. From the perspective of market retention and reducing bankruptcy risk, the de minimis aid had a positive impact, but in terms of turnover, the objective was not achieved, as beneficiaries recorded lower turnover than competitors who did not receive support.

Additionally, the competition authority emphasizes the need for selecting the sectors that the aid scheme targets to stimulate or consolidate competitive areas capable of generating added value. This recommendation stems from the fact that, both in the 2017 and 2018 calls, beneficiaries from certain sectors (such as construction, transportation, IT, electricity, manufacturing, agriculture, trade) performed worse than their competitors (who did not receive aid). This indicates that the aid provided to these sectors appears ineffective in its current form under the analyzed scheme, unless the granting conditions are reconsidered.

In total, 15,242 SMEs (7,150 in 2017 and 8,092 in 2018) received support under the de minimis scheme, creating an additional 14,395 jobs compared to their competitors. For each new job created, SMEs received 302,648 lei in 2017 and 156,855 lei in 2018.

Between 2020 and 2022, companies that benefited from state aid had twice as many employees as those that did not, and in 2021, the number of employees in aid recipients was, on average, four times higher.

The de minimis aid scheme, with a maximum budget of 7.71 billion lei, was valid until December 31, 2020, with payments being made until the end of 2021.

Despite the fact that aid was granted only in 2017 and 2018, the number of applicants and aid beneficiaries was very high, with 49,839 applications submitted (18,188 in 2017 and 31,651 in 2018), and 15,242 de minimis aids granted. The total value of the aids granted amounted to 2.89 billion lei, of which 420 million lei came from European funds.

Considering the large number of firms that applied for de minimis aid, the Ministry of Entrepreneurship and Tourism (MEAT) decided in 2022 to continue the SUN program. This new aid measure is valid until the end of 2027, with a maximum budget of 11 billion lei, funded by the state budget. According to MEAT, the granting of new aid is currently suspended due to insufficient funds to cover the entire budget.

However, last year, the general framework for the implementation of new de minimis aid schemes, SUN edition 2024, was approved. In these conditions, the competition authority recommends combining the two programs (SUN edition 2022 and SUN edition 2024) or halting the granting of new aid under SUN 2022, as the two schemes overlap.

According to current EU legislation, the total value of de minimis aid granted to a company cannot exceed 300,000 euros over three financial years. Until 2023, the total value of de minimis aid granted to a company could not exceed 200,000 euros over three financial years, or 100,000 euros for road freight transport activities on behalf of third parties or for a fee.

The Competition Council acts as the national contact authority in relations between the European Commission and public authorities/institutions, other providers, and beneficiaries involved in state aid procedures.