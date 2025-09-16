Shelf prices of basic foods, excluding seasonal fruits and vegetables, rose on average by 1.53% in August compared to June, below the threshold associated with the VAT increase, according to an analysis by the Competition Council based on data provided by six major retail chains.

“As expected, prices of seasonal products decreased. Regarding the prices of other daily-consumed foods, we observed increases below those resulting from the VAT change, which means that major retailers and their suppliers absorbed part of the increases in August. This shows that the market and competition are working, as companies are striving to keep their customers with attractive prices. In fact, food prices have risen less than non-food products or services,” said Bogdan Chirițoiu, President of the Competition Council.

Non-seasonal products that recorded price increases higher than the VAT adjustment were the following: minced meat (+4.93%), yeast (+3.11%), yogurt (+2.75%), bread (+2.78%), cozonac (sweet bread, +18.40%), eggs (+1.85%), sour cream (+4.35%), sugar (+5.45%), and butter (+4.03%).

At the same time, shelf price decreases were observed for the following categories of goods: pork leg with bone (-2.52%), boneless pork leg (-2.03%), pork shoulder (-2.19%), margarine (-3.77%), garlic (-3.51%), flour (-1.9%), beans (-0.69%), tomato paste (-0.14%), and rice (-0.09%).

Seasonal goods (fruits and vegetables) showed more pronounced fluctuations, as expected. Thus, prices fell for plums (-61.34%), watermelon (-46.17%), grapes (-41.38%), Bianca peppers (-31.92%), Kapia peppers (-22.01%), potatoes (-30.75%), and onions (-32.74%), but increased for cucumbers (+22.03%), Golden apples (+21.98%), and red apples (+22.25%).

Overall, however, the prices of food products in the consumption basket, which includes both seasonal and non-seasonal goods, decreased on average by 4.18% in August compared to June, mainly due to summer fruits and vegetables, whose prices dropped significantly.

“We will continue to monitor basic food prices, which are influenced not only by VAT increases but also by other factors such as fuel and electricity prices. Beyond this inflationary peak, rising prices in Romania are the result of the large budget deficit, and to ensure price stability we must adhere to the deficit reduction schedule,” added the President of the Competition Council.

The analysis was based on data provided by six major retailers: Auchan, Carrefour, Kaufland, Lidl, Profi, and Selgros, and includes basic food products covered by the Government’s Emergency Ordinances capping trade markups (GEO 67/2023, GEO 89/2023, and GEO 5/2024). These ordinances set temporary measures to combat excessive price increases for 46 groups of basic food products and are valid until September 30, 2025.

Average price changes for basic products in major retail chains, August 2025 vs. June 2025

Product August 2025 vs. June 2025 Bianca peppers -31.92% Kapia peppers -22.01% Chicken wings +1.36% Pork meat (mixed) +0.44% Potatoes -30.75% Cucumbers +22.03% Onions -32.74% Flour -1.90% Beans -0.69% Yogurt +2.75% Milk +1.73% Golden apples +21.98% Red apples +22.25% Carrots -9.29% Bread +2.78% Watermelon -46.17% Plums -61.34% Whole chicken +1.07% Pork leg with bone -2.52% Boneless pork leg -2.03% Whole chicken legs +1.72% Tomatoes -3.96% Pork shoulder -2.19% Grapes -41.38% Chicken offal +1.45% White cheese (Telemea) +1.37% Oil +1.11% Tomato paste -0.14% Minced meat +4.93% Cozonac (sweet bread) +18.40% Yeast +3.11% Cornmeal +0.41% Margarine -3.77% Rice -0.09% Eggs +1.85% Pears -1.04% Sour cream +4.35% Garlic -3.51% Sugar +5.45% Plum jam +1.47% Butter +4.03%