The Competition Council recommends introducing clear and transparent rules for setting fees for location permits required in construction, as well as establishing Commissions for the Single Agreement (CAU) in all county capitals, in order to reduce bureaucracy.

The authority made these recommendations in an analysis of the market for services related to the issuance of agreements and technical location permits for urban utilities necessary for construction works. The analysis targeted county capitals across Romania, including Bucharest, as well as the Ilfov County localities of Voluntari, Chiajna, Otopeni, Corbeanca, Popești-Leordeni, and Chitila.

To obtain a building permit, applicants must first secure an urbanism certificate, a document listing the providers/administrators of urban utilities from whom location permits must be obtained. Applicants must therefore collect permits from multiple providers in fields such as water supply, sewage, electricity, gas, heating, telecommunications, sanitation, and urban transport—including solutions for connection to urban infrastructure.

Since 2009, authorities have been required to establish CAUs, which bring together specialists from local and central government, along with utility providers, to streamline the process by issuing a single agreement based on electronically submitted documentation.

At present, CAUs exist in only nine cities, and the national portal www.edirect.e-guvernare.ro

“By applying clear rules on fees and ensuring the effective operation of the CAUs, procedures would be simplified, bureaucracy eliminated, and the time needed to obtain permits reduced. Costs would also be significantly lower for citizens,” said Bogdan Chirițoiu, President of the Competition Council.

Fees for Location Permits

The Council’s analysis shows that fees for location permits required by urbanism certificates vary widely from one locality to another. In some cases, the entity issuing the permit acts as both regulator and operator.

It also found that in many cities, fees for location permits have not been officially approved. For example, authorities in Alexandria, Deva, Pitești, Ploiești, Reșița, Satu Mare, Sfântu Gheorghe, Sibiu, Slobozia, Târgu Jiu, Târgu Mureș, and several Bucharest districts (2, 3, 5, and 6) have not approved tariffs for water and sewage, district heating, public lighting, or public transport. Elsewhere, tariffs have only been approved selectively for certain services.

Currently, water and sewage, public transport, district heating, and public lighting tariffs are set by local authorities or intercommunity associations; electricity tariffs are fixed by ANRE (the National Energy Regulatory Authority); natural gas tariffs are set by distribution system operators according to ANRE methodology; while sanitation tariffs must be determined competitively by each company.

In this context, the Competition Council recommends that local governments, intercommunity development associations, the Ministry of Transport and Infrastructure, ANRE, and the National Regulatory Authority for Public Utility Services (ANRSC) adopt either fixed tariffs or calculation formulas for each sector. It also calls for inspections of companies issuing permits to ensure compliance with approved tariffs.

Expanding the CAU

To simplify procedures for obtaining location permits, the Council recommends that local authorities and utility providers establish and operationalize CAUs nationwide, and that they begin using the national portal www.edirect.e-guvernare.ro

Currently, CAUs operate in only nine county capitals (Alexandria, Arad, Călărași, Constanța, Craiova, Deva, Slatina, Galați, and Drobeta Turnu Severin). In Botoșani, Miercurea Ciuc, and Suceava, they are still being organized. However, in several cities, despite being formally established, CAUs have received few or no applications.

The Council therefore proposes amending construction authorization legislation to introduce penalties in cases where CAUs are not established in county capitals or where the national portal is not used. It also recommends making it mandatory for local authorities to promote the CAU system, for instance by informing applicants of the option when they receive their urbanism certificate.

Additionally, the Council advises creating centralized databases that include cadastral information and utility network maps, which would simplify the issuance of permits and reduce consumer costs.

The Competition Council recalls its involvement in reforming Romania’s licensing system for industrial activities through the Electronic Single Contact Point for Industrial Licenses (PCUEL), developed in cooperation with the Ministry of Economy, Digitization, Entrepreneurship, and Tourism (MEDAT). This digital platform will allow companies to obtain all necessary documents through a single one-stop portal.

The full report on the market for technical location permits for urban utilities is available for public consultation on the Competition Council’s website. Observations and proposals may be submitted to [email protected]