The Competition Council is analyzing the transaction through which Buildcom EOOD of Bulgaria intends to acquire Argus S.A. Constanța and its subsidiary, Comcereal S.A. Tulcea.

Buildcom EOOD trades agricultural products (wheat, corn, barley, peas, sunflower seeds, rapeseed), while its subsidiary, Oliva AD, operates three oilseed processing plants and two sunflower oil refineries in Bulgaria. In Romania, the Buildcom group is present through several companies that produce rice, cereals, and oilseeds, as well as by leasing agricultural land.

Argus S.A. Constanța produces and markets crude and refined sunflower oils and fats, animal feed meals, and fatty acids.

Comcereal S.A. Tulcea specializes in conditioning, storing, and trading agricultural products.

In accordance with the provisions of Competition Law no. 21/1996, this transaction must be authorized by the Competition Council, which will evaluate it to determine its compatibility with a normal competitive environment and issue a decision within the time limits provided by law.