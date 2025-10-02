Competition Council reviews CELCO’s takeover of Prefab

The Competition Council is reviewing the transaction through which Celco SA intends to acquire Prefab SA.
Celco SA produces and sells masonry materials: AAC blocks, lime, adhesives, and dry mortars for construction. The company also owns and operates a limestone quarry.
Prefab SA manufactures construction materials such as AAC blocks, standardized and non-standardized precast concrete elements, and concrete pipes for water and sewage networks. The company is also a local supplier of ready-mix concrete (concrete prepared in a batching plant and delivered directly to construction sites, ready for pouring).
According to the provisions of the Competition Law (No. 21/1996), this transaction must be authorized by the Competition Council, which will evaluate it in order to determine its compatibility with a normal competitive environment and will issue a decision within the time limits set by law.
