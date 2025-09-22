Competition Council Reviews Ink.Fish Keel Takeover of Waalbron & Alewijnse
The Competition Council is reviewing the transaction in which Ink.Fish Keel B.V. intends to acquire Waalbron Beheer B.V. along with its subsidiaries and branches, including Alewijnse Marine Galați SA.
Ink.Fish and the InkFish Group fund oceanographic research using research vessels and superyachts.
Waalbron is the holding company of the Alewijnse Group, an integrator of electrical systems for all types of maritime vessels. Waalbron operates in Romania through Alewijnse Marine Galați.
In accordance with the provisions of Competition Law no. 21/1996, this operation must be authorized by the Competition Council, which will assess its compatibility with a normal competitive environment and issue a decision within the legally prescribed deadlines.
