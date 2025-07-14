The Competition Council is reviewing the transaction by which Mehiläinen Oy intends to acquire Centrul Medical Unirea SRL (Regina Maria Group).

Mehiläinen Oy is a private provider of social and healthcare services, present on the markets of Finland, Estonia, Germany, Sweden and Lithuania.

Centrul Medical Unirea SRL, together with its subsidiaries, operates under the name Grupul Regina Maria, a private provider of integrated healthcare services in Romania.

In accordance with the provisions of the Competition Law (no. 21/1996), this operation must be authorized by the Competition Council, which will assess it in order to establish its compatibility with a normal competitive environment and will issue a decision within the deadlines provided by law.

Mehiläinen is a Finnish concern for social and healthcare services for both public and private customers, active in Finland, Sweden, Germany and Estonia. The company’s largest owner is CVC Capital Partners.