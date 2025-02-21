The Competition Council is reviewing the transaction by which Niterra Co., Ltd., Japan intends to acquire Toshiba Materials Co., Ltd., Japan from Toshiba Corporation.

The Niterra Group, which has 79 companies, operates in the automotive products, technical ceramic products and products in new business areas.

Toshiba Materials Co., Ltd., a subsidiary of Toshiba Corporation, is active in the development, manufacture and sale of fine ceramic products, phosphorus-applied products, high-purity metals, magnetic parts, tungsten and molybdenum, special metals and alloys and other applied products. In Romania, the company is active on the silicon nitride plate market.

“According to the provisions of the Competition Law (no. 21/1996), this operation must be authorized by the Competition Council, which will assess it in order to establish its compatibility with a normal competitive environment and will issue a decision within the deadlines provided by law,” says the Council’s press release.