The Competition Council is analyzing the transaction by which OMV Petrom S.A. intends to outsource transport services from the Oltenia and Valahia production areas, in Pitești, together with the related personnel, to Eugen Trans S.R.L.
OMV Petrom S.A. operates oil and gas fields in various regions of Romania. Eugen Trans S.R.L. provides road transport services for various categories of goods.
According to the Competition Law (no. 21/1996), this operation must be authorized by the Competition Council, which will assess it in order to establish its compatibility with a normal competitive environment and will issue a decision within the deadlines provided by law.
