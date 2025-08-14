BUSINESSCOMPANIES

Competition Council Reviews RZ Takeover of Thermonet Companies

By Romania Journal
The Competition Council is reviewing the transaction by which RZ International Beteiligungs GMBH, Austria, intends to acquire the companies Thermonet Beteiligungs GMBH, Austria, and Thermonet SRL.

RZ International Beteiligungs GMBH, Austria, is a holding company that owns shares in companies active in Romania’s energy sector.

Thermonet Beteiligungs GMBH, Austria, is also an Austrian holding company. Its Romanian subsidiary, Thermonet SRL, operates in the thermal energy distribution sector.

In accordance with the provisions of the Competition Law (No. 21/1996), this transaction must be authorized by the Competition Council, which will assess it in order to determine its compatibility with a normal competitive environment and will issue a decision within the time limits provided by law.

Romania Journal
