The Competition Council analyzes the transaction through which Volta Grup S.R.L. intends to take over Electrotehno S.R.L.

Volta Group S.R.L. is active in the field of electrical equipment distribution.

Electrotehno S.R.L operates in the field of production of electrical equipment for the control and distribution of electricity.

“In accordance with the provisions of the Competition Law (no. 21/1996), this transaction must be authorized by the Competition Council, which will assess it in order to establish its compatibility with a normal competitive environment and will issue a decision within the terms provided by law,” according to a press release by the Competition C0uncil

