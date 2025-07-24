Competition Council Urges Review of Passenger Transport Laws

Get real time updates directly on you device, subscribe now.

Competition Council Recommends Review of Taxi and Ridesharing Legislation to Ensure Fair Market Conditions.

The Romanian Competition Council recommends reevaluating the legislation governing taxi services and that concerning ridesharing (alternative transport), in order to provide equivalent competitive conditions, even if the two sectors remain regulated differently.

The recommendation follows the completion of a market study on the functioning of the taxi services market and the alternative transport services market.

“Harmonizing the legal framework as much as possible—so that both taxi operators and alternative transport providers can operate under minimally restrictive conditions—will help reduce unjustified costs and benefit consumers by offering more mobility options,” stated Bogdan Chirițoiu, President of the Competition Council.

In this context, the Council deems it necessary to update the regulations applicable to taxi transport through moderate liberalization and alignment with current economic realities. Although to a lesser extent, the legislation on ridesharing services also requires adjustments—particularly to optimize service delivery while upholding principles of necessity and proportionality in regulation.

Recommendations for Modernizing Taxi Legislation

The Competition Council notes that the current legal framework for taxi services is outdated and no longer reflects today’s economic and technological realities. Therefore, it recommends, among other things:

Removing the cap on the number of taxi licenses issued by local authorities, as it restricts competition and limits market entry for new operators, ultimately harming consumers.

Eliminating price caps : In a market economy, prices should be determined freely by supply and demand. No objective factors justify the current maximum fares, which were introduced over 20 years ago.

Lifting geographic restrictions : The rule that taxis can only operate in the locality where they are licensed no longer aligns with current urban dynamics, where intercity and metropolitan travel is common.

Removing the requirement to be affiliated with a dispatch center and equipped with radio stations: Most rides are now booked via mobile apps. Requiring payment for an unused dispatch service represents an unjustified cost and competitive barrier.

Encouraging the transition to low-emission vehicles through reduced or waived licensing fees for electric/hybrid vehicles, and temporary tax exemptions for electric cars.

Implementing a national digital system for taxi services to track drivers and rides, enhancing transparency, control, and passenger safety. A public app managed by licensing authorities could offer this data to users.

Recommendations for Ridesharing (Alternative Transport)

Although the regulations for alternative transport are more recent, the Council finds they still require fine-tuning to ensure service efficiency. Key proposals include:

Removing geographic restrictions : As with taxis, limiting service to the locality where the operator resides or is registered hinders flexibility and consumer access.

Aligning technical criteria : The maximum age of vehicles used in ridesharing should match that required for taxis.

Improving digital platforms: Ridesharing apps should enable better identification and sanctioning of drivers who break platform rules or legal obligations.

Recommendations for Digital Platform Behavior

The Competition Council also calls on ridesharing platforms to adopt fairer business practices, including:

Prohibiting price changes during a ride without customer consent : Unilateral price increases after a ride begins, and automatic charges without user approval, may breach consumer protection laws—or even competition rules in some cases.

Revising cancellation policies to ensure equal conditions for both drivers and customers.

Eliminating overlapping surge pricing: If dynamic pricing already accounts for time of day, demand, and day of the week, adding fixed “peak hour” rates could amount to double-counting the same factors.

Public Consultation

The preliminary report on the Market Study on Taxi Services and Alternative Transport with Driver is available for public consultation at:

