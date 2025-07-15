Competition Council Wins Case Against Claas Regional & Global

The High Court of Cassation and Justice (ICCJ) has definitively confirmed the violation of the Competition Law by CLAAS Regional Center Europe and CLAAS Global Sales for price fixing of “Claas” brand products.

CLAAS Regional Center Europe and CLAAS Global Sales are two of the nine companies sanctioned by the Competition Council in 2020 with fines totaling 126.9 million lei, for coordinating their commercial behavior and setting sales prices.

Following an investigation, the competition authority found that the nine companies jointly set the selling prices for “Claas” and “Amazone” agricultural machinery and equipment, effectively eliminating competition between them in projects funded through the National Rural Development Programme (PNDR).

The sanctioned companies and their respective fines are:

CLAAS GLOBAL SALES GmbH – 65.6 million lei AMAZONE-WERKE H. Dreyer GmbH & Co. KG – 28.7 million lei CLAAS REGIONAL CENTER SOUTH EAST EUROPE S.R.L. – 20.5 million lei SERV CLASS S.R.L. – 4.2 million lei AGROCOMERT HOLDING S.A. – 2.7 million lei PROINVEST S.R.L. – 2.7 million lei PROAGROSERVICE S.R.L. – 1.3 million lei URSA MARE COMPROD S.R.L. – 850,699 lei TEHNOLAND S.R.L. – 314,046 lei

CLAAS Regional Center Europe and CLAAS Global Sales challenged the sanction, but both the Bucharest Court of Appeal and the High Court of Cassation and Justice dismissed their appeal as unfounded.

In the cases involving Amazone, Serv Class, and ProInvest, the courts also definitively ruled in favor of the Competition Council.

Agrocomert and Ursa Mare Comprod admitted to participating in the anticompetitive practices and received reduced fines, therefore did not challenge the sanctions.

Tehnoland also did not contest its fine.

As for Proagroservice, the Bucharest Court of Appeal confirmed the anticompetitive conduct and the company’s liability but reduced the fine. The Competition Council filed an appeal, which is currently pending before the High Court.