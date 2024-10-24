Complice.ro: +20% more corporate experiences in the first 9 months of the year, driven by team engagement and wellbeing

Complice.ro, a curator and provider of experiences for individuals and companies, reported a 20% increase in the number of corporate projects during the first 9 months of 2024. This positive dynamic is driven by the growing interest of companies in connecting their teams, fostering interaction and collaboration outside the usual work environment, and strengthening their organizational culture through personalized events and unique experiences.

“Companies are increasingly interested in activities that bring teams and partners together in an authentic setting, preferably in unique locations, surrounded by nature, far from the office. These initiatives give employees a chance to break away from their work routine and interact in a different, stimulating context. However, budgets remain a challenge — in most cases, they have stayed the same or even below 2023 levels, while associated costs have risen. This pushes us to be more creative than ever in delivering memorable, impactful experiences within budget constraints.”, said Oana Pascu, founder Complice.ro

The number of orders recorded by Complice.ro, both in the corporate and residential segments, increased by 33% in the first 9 months of the year compared to the same period last year, with an average order value of 337 Euros. For the residential segment, the average order value was 113 Euros, while the average value of experience packages selected by companies during the same period was around 3,300 Euros.

“Olympic Games,” the theme of the year for team experiences. December 12th, the most popular day for year-end corporate events.

The most requested activities in the first 9 months have been outdoor events aimed at providing opportunities for people to connect, get to know each other personally, communicate, cooperate, and enjoy time together, all in a different setting, far from the office.

The Olympic Games theme, recurrent in this year’s requests, was brought to life by the Complice.ro team through fun outdoor competitions inspired by Olympic events.

In Q4, companies are focusing on experiential year-end parties, award ceremonies, and gift-giving, as well as strategic and creative meetings to prepare their plans for 2025.

For experiential parties, December 12th is emerging as one of the most sought-after dates for year-end events, with bookings made as early as the first months of the year. Clients who plan ahead have already secured this date to guarantee access to top venues and premium services. Wanting something entirely different from the usual party themes (“White Xmas,” “Casino Party,” “Neon Party,” etc.), themes like “Emily in Paris” and even “Love Island” are among the most desired this year.

“A strong organizational culture cannot be based on fragile employee wellbeing, and corporate events provide a space where employees can relax, get to know each other better, and return to work with positive energy. Mid-December remains a top preference for year-end parties, although some companies are starting to explore late November as well, offering teams a variety of experiences beyond the classic Christmas party. December 12th is the most popular date, and prioritizing bookings for such days is essential. Our trusted relationships with partners help us meet demands, but the basic principle is clear: early bookings ensure access to the best options,” adds Oana Pascu.

When it comes to group experiences, treasure hunts in cities, parks, or forests, cooking activities, wine blending workshops or private tastings, and sports competitions are among the most popular, all aiming to bring teams together in unique and engaging ways.

Over 50% of employees who participated in experiential initiatives organized by Complice.ro said they feel more connected with their colleagues after the event, and nearly half of the participants stated they feel more engaged with their organization.

“From the adoption of artificial intelligence across all fields (with all the changes and challenges that come with it) to the growing attention on employees, empathy, and team time, the main work trends predicted for 2024 have been confirmed. More and more companies are focusing on strengthening the sense of belonging, with a strong emphasis on people and their motivation. This year, organizational culture has entered the top priorities in HR, according to the Gartner report, landing directly in second place, and it is expected to maintain its position in the 2025 analysis. Based on what we’ve observed in our activities, in 2024, bringing teams together, aligning them with company values, and enhancing the sense of belonging—regardless of where people work—have shifted from being nice-to-have elements to becoming priorities in retention and personal motivation strategies,” says Oana Pascu.

What experiences do employees choose when receiving rewards, gifts, or recognition?

Flexibox packages—which can contain dozens of experiences from various categories (adrenaline, gourmet, relaxation, travel, etc.) within a predefined budget, allowing the recipient to choose their preferred experience—remain the top choice for corporate clients when it comes to gifts, awards, or employee rewards.

“In the last three months of the year, the volume of requests for corporate events and individual reward & recognition experiences increases significantly, making this the busiest period for us. Regarding year-end gifts that organizations prepare for employees, flexible experience packages, which offer the recipient the freedom to choose, are favored by 8 out of 10 of our clients,” explains Oana Pascu.

Employees who receive Flexibox packages as part of reward & recognition initiatives can choose from dozens of experiences. Their most popular choices include accommodation and wine tastings at wineries, flying in a Boeing flight simulator, Hot Rod car rides, light aircraft flights, and floatation therapy.

About Complice.ro

Complice.ro is an experience curator that creates opportunities for people to enjoy life by trying unique activities or exploring long-held passions.

The experience packages cater to both the business sector (offering an extensive portfolio of alternative reward, recognition, and incentive solutions for employees, clients, and business partners, as well as creative solutions for corporate events) and the B2C sector (personal development, relaxation, adrenaline experiences, and more) for those who want to collect and give memories, not objects, throughout their lives.

In its over 9 years on the market, Complice.ro has delivered more than 5,000 unique experiences to B2B and B2C clients, from a portfolio that includes over 300 predefined experiences on the site, created in collaboration with over 150 partners from Bucharest, across the country, and even abroad.